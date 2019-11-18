Woman charged with DUI after striking patrol car

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was charged with DUI after she struck a Florida Highway Patrol car Saturday night.

The collision happened at 10:50 p.m. Saturday on northbound Interstate 110 near mile marker 2.

According to the report from Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper was assisting a disabled vehicle on the east shoulder of the roadway. The patrol car had emergency lights activated and was blocking the outside lane with traffic cones.

The trooper noticed an SUV approaching the lane he was blocking, and the vehicle failed to move over into another lane. The trooper had to move to the shoulder to get out of the path of the approaching vehicle.

The SUV, driven by 45-year-old Stacy Michelle Paros, struck a traffic cone and the left front of the patrol car.

Paros was arrested and charged with DUI with property damage and cited for move over law.