Woman charged in wreck with school bus

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman from Pensacola is being charged after authorities say she rear-ended a loaded school bus.

It happened around 2:30 this (Friday 1/17) afternoon in western Escambia County, on Tower Ridge Road.

Florida State Troopers say 59-year old Donna Harris was driving carelessly when she hit the bus from behind.

Troopers say none of the 14 students on board nor the driver were hurt.

Harris was cited to careless driving and driving on a suspended license.

