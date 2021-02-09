Woman charged in Fort Walton Beach domestic incident

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people were injured Monday morning in a domestic incident in Fort Walton Beach.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Shilo Rucker punched two victims and cut them with a 10-inch knife.

The victims told deputies Tucker deliberately went into a kitchen and got the knife.

A struggle began, deputies said, resulting in the two victims suffering cuts to their hands.

One of the victims was holding a 2-year-old child at the time, according to the OCSO.

As a result, Tucker was charged with two counts of domestic violence battery, two counts of domestic violence aggravated battery, and one count child abuse without bodily harm.

She was booked into the Okaloosa County jail.

