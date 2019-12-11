Woman charged in connection with shooting death of Fort Walton Beach man

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Cantonment woman with accessory after the fact in the shooting death of a Fort Walton Beach man. Edgar Jennings, 35, had just finished celebrating his four-year-old daughter’s birthday when he was shot and killed outside of an apartment on Culp Avenue on November 19.

The sheriff’s office says 27-year-old Carissa Lynn Parker shares a child with Jennings.

The sheriff’s office says, during the course of their investigation, they found a call to Parker where she admitted to a relative she drove the shooting suspect to the scene and talked with him about the ongoing issues she was having with Jennings.

Video shows the car Parker of the shooting arriving outside of the apartment about 6 minutes before the 9-1-1 call came in, the sheriff’s office says. A minute later, the video shows the shooting suspect is seen getting back inside the vehicle and leaving.

Investigators say Parker told her relative on the phone call when the suspect pulled out a gun, she was terrified and that’s when things escalated.

The sheriff’s office says Parker never attempted to contact law enforcement, despite knowing who killed Jennings. She also assisted the suspected shooter by driving him away from the scene.

