Woman arrested for pulling hotel fire alarm and injuring roommate, officer

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman visiting Pensacola from Dadeville, Alabama has been arrested after police say she pulled a fire alarm at a hotel, bit a woman who she got into a fight with and kicked and pinched a police officer.
Stephanie Cone, 24, is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting officers with violence, false fire alarm and battery.
Officers responded late Sunday night to the Days Inn at 710 North Palafox Street to an alarm. The hotel bar manager pointed out Cone as the one who pulled the fire alarm. She told police she pulled the fire alarm to “try and be funny,” according to the arrest report.
Officers found her and two others in a car outside in the parking lot. Officers cleared Cone and her friend to go back to their hotel room after a warrant check. A few minutes later, the hotel security guard told police the two women were in a fight inside the room. Officers found one woman with a bite mark on her stomach and other minor injuries. Cone kicked officers as they tried to arrest her and take her downstairs. She kicked her legs and pinched an officer on the arm leaving a large red mark.
Cone was recently arrested in Tallapoosa County, Ala., and charged with trafficking in ecstasy, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Her friend told the Days Inn manager they were here celebrating her getting out of jail. The manager also told News 5 Cone was naked in the pool and put up a fight with her employees.
Cone was booked into the Escambia County Jail with a $12,000 bond.