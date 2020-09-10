Woman arrested for armed burglary at Pensacola apartment

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly forcing her way into an apartment with a gun early Thursday morning.

Sarah Cook, 31, is charged with armed burglary of an occupied dwelling, battery domestic violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon domestic violence and criminal mischief.

Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office say as they responded to a burglary in progress, witnesses pointed to a black Jeep that was leaving. The deputy stopped the Jeep and Cook, the driver, was detained while they investigated. Her pink camouflage 9mm firearm was recovered.

The victim said he was inside his apartment when he heard screaming outside. He said he opened the front door and saw Cook yelling at his friend. He said he got between the two and Cook attacked him but was able to get Cook off of him and he ran to the front door. As he tried to close the door, Cook stopped the door with her foot but he managed to get it closed and locked. Then the victim reported hearing a gun being racked and her saying, “I’ll kill you, kill Lisa and kill myself.” The arrest report states he then ran through the apartment as Cook chased him and he escaped out the back door without her noticing.

The location was redacted from the report.

She was booked into the Escambia County Jail with no bond.

