Woman accused of throwing TV remote at boy charged with child abuse

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is charged with child abuse after deputies say she threw a TV remote at a boy.

Denise Katherine Mance, 33, is charged with child abuse without great bodily harm.

The boy told a witness Mance became angry and threw a remote at him, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. The report is heavily redacted, so News 5 was unable to confirm Mance’s relation to the boy.

The report says the remote hit the boy’s eye. Deputies found him with several bruises around his eye.

Mance reportedly said it was the boy’s fault for dodging the remote in the wrong direction.

Mance was arrested and booked into the Escambia County jail.

She remains in jail on a $2,500 bond.