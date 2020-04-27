Woman accused of stealing car with baby inside from Crestview gas station

WALTON COUNTY, Fla.— A 26-year-old woman was arrested Monday afternoon after she was accused of stealing a car with a 1-year-old inside.
The suspect, Sabrina Livingston, was arrested and taken to the Walton County Jail on felony charges.
Walton County deputies were notified at 3:21 p.m. by the Crestview Police Department that a vehicle had been stolen from a Tom Thumb gas station in Crestview.
The car, described as a red Cadillac sedan, was seen headed east on Interstate 10, according to deputies.
Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies quickly located the vehicle at the Raceway gas station in Mossy Head at 3:28 p.m. The child was located unharmed, and the parents were notified and responded to the scene.
We will update you when more information becomes available.
