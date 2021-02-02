Woman accused of punching, spitting on elderly woman in Cantonment

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A 25-year-old woman has been arrested after officials say she punched an elderly woman in the face and spat on her outside of a Dollar General.

Allisha Jarvis, 25, is charged with battery on someone over 65 years old and she was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

Just before 5 p.m. Friday in the Dollar General parking lot at 1310 Highway 29, deputies arrived to find the victim standing outside her vehicle bleeding from her nose, and she said she had just gotten into a car accident with another vehicle in the parking lot.

The victim is “extremely frail, approximately 5’3 and about 90 pounds,” according to the arrest report.

The victim said she accidentally crashed into a silver Expedition and the driver, Jarvis, got out and started violently beating on the front passenger side window of her vehicle. Her driver side window was down and she said Jarvis came over and, without provocation, punched her in the face before spitting in her face, according to the deputy’s report. The victim declined medical assistance.

A witness’ account matched up with what the victim said happened. Jarvis’ comments to deputies were redacted from the arrest report.