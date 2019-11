(WKRG) — WKRG New 5’s Sales Account Executive Al Brown fundraised over $10,000 for the Real Men Wear Pink of Pensacola campaign.

Al came in 3rd overall. only beat by a representative at Levin Papantonio and a representative for Navy Federal.

Real Men Wear Pink is comprised of community leaders raising awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign.

Congratulations Al on a job well done and representing WKRG in Pensacola!

