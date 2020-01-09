WKRG family welcomes new baby!

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The News 5 family just got a little bigger with the birth today of Lillian Rebecca Kettinger. She is the daughter of Photojournalist Dan Kettinger, and his wife, Sarah.

Lilly weighs in at 6 pounds and 4 ounces. She’s 19.5 inches long. She was born at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola Thursday morning.

Dan said, “Sarah and I are so thankful and blessed to have a happy and healthy baby girl in our lives. Sarah is an expert and I have never even changed a diaper! It will be a fun learning experience! I fell in love at first sight!”

Congrats!

LATEST STORIES: