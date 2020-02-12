Witness helps woman escape during sexual battery in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa Beach man was arrested Friday after deputies say he tried to rape a woman — before bystanders got involved.

An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office warrant affidavit says on Jan. 11, 45-year-old Garfield Gordon sexually battered a woman in a car parked in a Destin Waffle House parking lot.

The affidavit says the woman had passed out while in the car with Gordon, and he drove them to the parking lot.

Deputies say Gordon got on top of the woman and tried to rape her. A witness, who heard the woman’s screams and saw Gordon with his pants off, took action.

The affidavit says, “Witness (redaction) opened the car door and got the victim out of the vehicle as he believed she was ‘getting raped.’”

Gordon denied the woman requested him to stop. He was charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.

Gordon was booked into the Okaloosa County jail on Friday, where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.

LATEST STORIES: