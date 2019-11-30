Winterfest kicks off in downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Thanksgiving is over, and it’s time to get in the Christmas spirit.

Pensacola’s Winterfest kicked off Friday evening in downtown Pensacola.

The month-long celebration started with its Elf Parade, which was followed by a theatrical performance by Winterfest performers. These performances included appearances by Charlie Brown and friends, Mayor Augustus May Who, Cindy Lou Who and the Grinch.

Before the lights in downtown were lit, the Grinch character said he had sabotaged the light display — only to be “fixed” by Gulf Power, following a fireworks show.

Santa showed up and called the “first snowfall of the year,” as “snow,” or suds filled the sky.

Winterfest is offering trolly tours, including a Grinch and Polar Express tour. You can find out more information on dates, times, and tickets at elfparade.com.

