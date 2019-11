MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket at a gas station in Milton is about to celebrate a big win.

A winning lottery ticket was sold at the Tom Thumb at 6853 Hwy 87 N. in Milton. The Fantasy 5 ticket matched all five numbers in the Nov. 18 drawing. The winning numbers were 2-4-20-33-34.

Another winning ticket was sold at a Publix in West Palm Beach.

