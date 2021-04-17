Wine lovers gather at Sandestin Wine Festival

SANDESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Cloudy weather did not dampen spirits at the Sandestin Wine Festival Saturday.

Wine connoisseurs and novices alike sipped away Saturday during the 34th annual Sandestin Wine Festival at Baytowne Wharf. Attendees sampled wines from around the globe and tasted culinary creations to the sound of live music.

The annual event began on April 15 and concludes tomorrow, Sunday, April 18.

Events included wine dinners with celebrity chefs, participating in preview events throughout the year, and taking part in wine tastings that showcased hundreds of wines.



Wine aficionados had a chance to meet winemakers, asking detailed questions, and acquiring hard-to-get selections. An added bonus at the event was the opportunity to immediately purchase selections at the ABC Fine Wine and Spirits Retail Tent at a discounted rate.

