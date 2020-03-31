Winds knock down tree, cause damage to NWFL mobile home

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — High winds experience in Northwest Florida have damaged a mobile home in Pensacola.

The tree fell at about 1 p.m., according to witnesses, and caused minor damage to a mobile home at Oaklodge Mobile Home Park.

Luckily, the residents were not home at the time. There was no damage inside the home, said park maintenance director Rick Bockhorst.

Bockhorst said the damage could have been a lot worse.

“If it had been over a few more feet to the right, it would have come square down in the middle of the roof line and done extensive damage and we would have had to relocate the residents,” he said.

Maintenance crews worked to repair the home Tuesday afternoon.

