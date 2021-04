OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — This month marks 12 years since two Okaloosa County deputies were killed in the line of duty. Recently, the widow of one of them met the K9 named in honor of one of the fallen deputies.

Recently, pictures on the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page show Janel York meeting “K9 Skip.” The dog is named after Skip York. Deputies “Skip” York and Burt Lopez were killed in the line of duty by a domestic violence suspect on April 25th, 2009.