FLORIDA (WKRG) — Florida voters will face big decisions on their ballots in the upcoming midterm elections.

From a heated governor’s election to myriad local decisions, Florida voters will have a lot of choices.

Each Florida county handles things a little differently. Here we’ll show you how to get your sample ballot in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa Counties for the November election.

Escambia County has a website with election resources, including access to sample ballots. This link will take you to the sample ballot page, where you will also find a list of local candidates, offices up for election in 2022 and current officeholders. When you click the link to the sample ballot, the site will ask you to fill in your name and date of birth. This is to deliver a sample ballot with only the races you will get to decide on. You can find a composite ballot with all races in all precincts here.

Santa Rosa County also offers an online sample ballot. To get your sample ballot, you need to fill in your name and birthday. That way you can see a sample ballot with all the races you will get to decide on.

Okaloosa County, like Escambia and Santa Rosa, asks for your name and birthday when you search for a sample ballot here. That way you’ll see the races you get to decide on. The Okaloosa County elections website also offers information about how to register, your voter status, how to vote, where to vote and more.