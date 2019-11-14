White powder in letter prompted Pensacola federal building evacuation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The Winston E. Arnow Federal Building in Pensacola was evacuated after U.S. Marshals said a white powdery substance was discovered in a letter sent to court staff.

The Pensacola Fire Department responded with medical and hazardous material support.

U.S. Marshals said the substance was examined and determined to have originated from an alkaline battery.

“The safety and security of the court is our highest priority,” said U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Florida Don Ladner. “I’m happy to report there were no adverse health effects as a result of today’s incident and the situation is being thoroughly investigated.”

U.S. Marshals and the FBI are conducting an investigation to determine the source of the substance and the intent of the sender.

