Where to get food, water in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Food and water will be distributed at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, through Monday, Sept. 21, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally:
AMC Movie Theater – Nine Mile Road (parking lot)
161 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola
Brent Athletic Park – Baseball Field
4711 N. “W” St.
Pensacola
Brownsville Community Center
3200 W. DeSoto St., Pensacola
Casino Beach Parking Lot
Pensacola Beach
Century Industrial Park (Warehouse parking lot)
6081 Industrial Blvd., Century
Marie K. Young Wedgewood Community Center
6405 Wagner Road, Pensacola
Point Church
13801 Innerarity Point Road, Pensacola
