Where to find sandbags in Pensacola ahead of Hurricane Ida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Communities on the eastern side of Hurricane Ida’s projected landfall on Friday are preparing for rising waters. In Pensacola, this means distributing sandbags.
Pensacola residents can find sandbags at these locations:
- Baars Field Athletic Park – 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola
- Brent Athletic Park – 4711 N. W St., Pensacola
- Don Sutton Park – 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino
- Equestrian Center – 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola
- Escambia County Road Department – 601 Highway 297-A, Pensacola
- Ferry Pass Middle School – 8355 Yancey Lane, Pensacola, sand will be on the northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street
- John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park – 555 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola
- Travis M. Nelson Park – 4541 County Road 4, Pensacola