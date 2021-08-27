Where to find sandbags in Pensacola ahead of Hurricane Ida

(FILE: Photo of sandbags being placed ahead of severe weather)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Communities on the eastern side of Hurricane Ida’s projected landfall on Friday are preparing for rising waters. In Pensacola, this means distributing sandbags.

Pensacola residents can find sandbags at these locations:

  • Baars Field Athletic Park – 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola
  • Brent Athletic Park – 4711 N. W St., Pensacola
  • Don Sutton Park – 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino
  • Equestrian Center – 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola
  • Escambia County Road Department – 601 Highway 297-A, Pensacola
  • Ferry Pass Middle School – 8355 Yancey Lane, Pensacola, sand will be on the northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street
  • John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park – 555 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola
  • Travis M. Nelson Park – 4541 County Road 4, Pensacola

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

