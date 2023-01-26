PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Free tax preparation services are available online and in-person to filers in northwest Florida.

Filers making $73,000 or less can use free IRS filing software through private providers like TaxSlayer, FreeTaxUSA and TaxAct. Most of the programs allow qualifying users to file both federal and state tax returns for free. The IRS has a screening tool and list of programs on its website: https://apps.irs.gov/app/freeFile/.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers both free tax preparation and electronic filing for a quick refund. Trained volunteers help individuals and families, with annual incomes up to $60,000, at in-person locations.

Returns are due to be filed by April 18.

VITA site locations:

CountyOperating TimeAddress & Phone
EscambiaThursdays: 2/23, 3/9, 3/23, 4/14
4 to 7 p.m., by appointment		Habitat for Humanity
300 W. Leonard St, Pensacola
855-420-8689
EscambiaFridays: 2/3, 3/3, 4/7
8 a.m. to 12 p.m., by appointment		Early Learning Coalition
1720 W. Fairfield Dr, Pensacola
855-420-8689
EscambiaWednesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fridays: 1 to 5 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18		Pensacola State College
5555 W Hwy 98, Pensacola
850-912-8245
EscambiaTuesdays, Thursdays: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Wednesdays: 10 to 2 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18		Pensacola State College
1000 College Blvd, Bldg 09, Pensacola
855-420-8689
EscambiaSaturdays: 2/4, 2/18, 2/25, 3/11, 3/25, 4/8
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., by appointment		Florida Blue Center
1680 Airport Road, Pensacola
855-420-8689
EscambiaWednesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18		Goodwill Gulf Coast
1715 E Olive Rd, Pensacola
855-420-8689
EscambiaTuesdays, Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
By appointment, 2/4 until 4/18		Pensacola Public Library
239 N Spring St, Pensacola
850-207-8878
EscambiaMondays, Fridays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By appointment, 2/4 until 4/18		Bayview Senior Center
2000 E Lloyd St, Pensacola
850-436-5190
EscambiaWednesdays, Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18		Red Vickery Center
2130 Summit Blvd, Pensacola
850-332-2683
EscambiaMondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18		Myrtle Grove United Methodist Church
1030 N 57th Ave, Pensacola
850-889-1130
EscambiaTuesdays, Thursdays: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18		Saint Luke United Methodist Church
1394 E Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola
850-739-0360
EscambiaMondays, Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18		Southwest Branch Library
12248 Gulf Beach Hwy, Pensacola
850-266-5088
EscambiaFridays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
By appointment, 2/10 until 4/14		Molino Branch Library
6450 Highway 95A, Molino
850-435-1760
OkaloosaWednesdays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
By appointment, 1/16 until 12/31		Goodwill Gulf Coast
913-H Beal Pkwy NW, Fort Walton Beach
850-243-7118
OkaloosaMonday – Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
By appointment, 1/23 until 5/23		C2B Outreach Center
619-A Lovejoy Rd, Fort Walton Beach
850-684-5336
OkaloosaMondays, Tuesdays, Fridays:
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18		First Christian Church
201 Saint Mary Ave Sw, Fort Walton Beach
850-304-0033
OkaloosaThursdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18		Destin Public Library
150 Sibert Ave, Destin
850-837-8572
OkaloosaTuesdays: 1 to 5 p.m.
Thursdays, Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18		Robert L F Sikes Library
1445 Commerce Dr, Crestview
850-682-4432
Santa RosaTuesdays: 3 to 7 p.m.
Fridays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18		Pensacola State College
5988 US Hwy 90, Bldg 4000, Milton
855-420-8689
Santa RosaMondays, Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By appointment, 2/6 until 4/18		Gulf Breeze Library
1060 Shoreline Dr, Gulf Breeze
850-565-9036
Santa RosaMondays, Wednesdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18		Pace Fire Rescue District
4773 Pace Patriot Blvd, Pace
850-225-3167
Santa RosaTuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays:
12 to 4 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18		Milton Public Library
5541 Alabama St, Milton
850-418-1207
Santa RosaMondays, Fridays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18		Milton Community Center
5629 Byrom St, Milton
850-418-1207
Santa RosaMondays, Fridays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By appointment, 2/3 until 4/17		Navarre Branch Library
8484 James Harvell Rd, Navarre
850-816-0564
WaltonThursdays: 1 to 5 p.m.
By appointment, 2/9 until 4/6		573 N Suttles Rd, Defuniak Springs
850-217-8143
WaltonTuesdays, Thursdays: 12 to 5 p.m.
By appointment, 2/18 until 4/18		Walton County Coastal Branch Library
437 Greenway Trl, Santa Rosa Beach
850-267-2809
WaltonThursdays: 10 to 1 p.m.
By appointment, 2/9 until 4/6		Life Enrichment Senior Center
312 College Ave, Defuniak Springs
850-892-8746
GulfMondays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursdays: 1 to 7 p.m.
By appointment, 1/30 until 4/13		Gulf County Public Library
110 Library Drive, Port Saint Joe
850-227-8737
GulfTuesdays: 1 to 7 p.m.
Fridays: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
By appointment, 1/31 until 4/14		Wewahitchka Public Library
314 N. 2nd St, Wewahitchka
850-227-8737
BaySaturdays: 2/11, 2/18, 3/18, 3/259 a.m. to 1 p.m., by appointmentFirst Baptist Church
5940 Highway 2311, Panama City
850-638-1180
BayTuesday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
No appointment required, 1/24 until 4/13		AD Harris Learning Village
819 E. 11th Street, Panama City
BayMondays, Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
By appointment, 2/4 until 4/15		Panama City Beach Library
12500 Hutchison Blvd, Panama City Beach
850-329-5235
BayThursdays, Fridays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
By appointment, 2/2 until 4/14		Trinity Lutheran Church
1001 W 11th St, Panama City
850-329-5235
BayWednesdays: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/12		The Arc Of The Bay
1804 Carolina Ave, Lynn Haven
850-329-5235

When coming to a VITA appointment, filers should bring:

  • Proof of identification (photo ID)
  • Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents 
  • An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security number
  • Proof of foreign status, if applying for an ITIN
  • Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return
  • Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R,1099-Misc) from all employers
  • Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)
  • Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received
  • A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available
  • Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check
  • To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms
  • Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identifying number such as their Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number
  • Forms 1095-A, B and C, Health Coverage Statements
  • Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable