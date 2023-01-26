PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Free tax preparation services are available online and in-person to filers in northwest Florida.
Filers making $73,000 or less can use free IRS filing software through private providers like TaxSlayer, FreeTaxUSA and TaxAct. Most of the programs allow qualifying users to file both federal and state tax returns for free. The IRS has a screening tool and list of programs on its website: https://apps.irs.gov/app/freeFile/.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers both free tax preparation and electronic filing for a quick refund. Trained volunteers help individuals and families, with annual incomes up to $60,000, at in-person locations.
Returns are due to be filed by April 18.
VITA site locations:
|County
|Operating Time
|Address & Phone
|Escambia
|Thursdays: 2/23, 3/9, 3/23, 4/14
4 to 7 p.m., by appointment
|Habitat for Humanity
300 W. Leonard St, Pensacola
855-420-8689
|Escambia
|Fridays: 2/3, 3/3, 4/7
8 a.m. to 12 p.m., by appointment
|Early Learning Coalition
1720 W. Fairfield Dr, Pensacola
855-420-8689
|Escambia
|Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fridays: 1 to 5 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18
|Pensacola State College
5555 W Hwy 98, Pensacola
850-912-8245
|Escambia
|Tuesdays, Thursdays: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Wednesdays: 10 to 2 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18
|Pensacola State College
1000 College Blvd, Bldg 09, Pensacola
855-420-8689
|Escambia
|Saturdays: 2/4, 2/18, 2/25, 3/11, 3/25, 4/8
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., by appointment
|Florida Blue Center
1680 Airport Road, Pensacola
855-420-8689
|Escambia
|Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18
|Goodwill Gulf Coast
1715 E Olive Rd, Pensacola
855-420-8689
|Escambia
|Tuesdays, Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
By appointment, 2/4 until 4/18
|Pensacola Public Library
239 N Spring St, Pensacola
850-207-8878
|Escambia
|Mondays, Fridays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By appointment, 2/4 until 4/18
|Bayview Senior Center
2000 E Lloyd St, Pensacola
850-436-5190
|Escambia
|Wednesdays, Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18
|Red Vickery Center
2130 Summit Blvd, Pensacola
850-332-2683
|Escambia
|Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18
|Myrtle Grove United Methodist Church
1030 N 57th Ave, Pensacola
850-889-1130
|Escambia
|Tuesdays, Thursdays: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18
|Saint Luke United Methodist Church
1394 E Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola
850-739-0360
|Escambia
|Mondays, Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18
|Southwest Branch Library
12248 Gulf Beach Hwy, Pensacola
850-266-5088
|Escambia
|Fridays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
By appointment, 2/10 until 4/14
|Molino Branch Library
6450 Highway 95A, Molino
850-435-1760
|Okaloosa
|Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
By appointment, 1/16 until 12/31
|Goodwill Gulf Coast
913-H Beal Pkwy NW, Fort Walton Beach
850-243-7118
|Okaloosa
|Monday – Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
By appointment, 1/23 until 5/23
|C2B Outreach Center
619-A Lovejoy Rd, Fort Walton Beach
850-684-5336
|Okaloosa
|Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays:
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18
|First Christian Church
201 Saint Mary Ave Sw, Fort Walton Beach
850-304-0033
|Okaloosa
|Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18
|Destin Public Library
150 Sibert Ave, Destin
850-837-8572
|Okaloosa
|Tuesdays: 1 to 5 p.m.
Thursdays, Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18
|Robert L F Sikes Library
1445 Commerce Dr, Crestview
850-682-4432
|Santa Rosa
|Tuesdays: 3 to 7 p.m.
Fridays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18
|Pensacola State College
5988 US Hwy 90, Bldg 4000, Milton
855-420-8689
|Santa Rosa
|Mondays, Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By appointment, 2/6 until 4/18
|Gulf Breeze Library
1060 Shoreline Dr, Gulf Breeze
850-565-9036
|Santa Rosa
|Mondays, Wednesdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18
|Pace Fire Rescue District
4773 Pace Patriot Blvd, Pace
850-225-3167
|Santa Rosa
|Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays:
12 to 4 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18
|Milton Public Library
5541 Alabama St, Milton
850-418-1207
|Santa Rosa
|Mondays, Fridays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18
|Milton Community Center
5629 Byrom St, Milton
850-418-1207
|Santa Rosa
|Mondays, Fridays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By appointment, 2/3 until 4/17
|Navarre Branch Library
8484 James Harvell Rd, Navarre
850-816-0564
|Walton
|Thursdays: 1 to 5 p.m.
By appointment, 2/9 until 4/6
|573 N Suttles Rd, Defuniak Springs
850-217-8143
|Walton
|Tuesdays, Thursdays: 12 to 5 p.m.
By appointment, 2/18 until 4/18
|Walton County Coastal Branch Library
437 Greenway Trl, Santa Rosa Beach
850-267-2809
|Walton
|Thursdays: 10 to 1 p.m.
By appointment, 2/9 until 4/6
|Life Enrichment Senior Center
312 College Ave, Defuniak Springs
850-892-8746
|Gulf
|Mondays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursdays: 1 to 7 p.m.
By appointment, 1/30 until 4/13
|Gulf County Public Library
110 Library Drive, Port Saint Joe
850-227-8737
|Gulf
|Tuesdays: 1 to 7 p.m.
Fridays: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
By appointment, 1/31 until 4/14
|Wewahitchka Public Library
314 N. 2nd St, Wewahitchka
850-227-8737
|Bay
|Saturdays: 2/11, 2/18, 3/18, 3/259 a.m. to 1 p.m., by appointment
|First Baptist Church
5940 Highway 2311, Panama City
850-638-1180
|Bay
|Tuesday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
No appointment required, 1/24 until 4/13
|AD Harris Learning Village
819 E. 11th Street, Panama City
|Bay
|Mondays, Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
By appointment, 2/4 until 4/15
|Panama City Beach Library
12500 Hutchison Blvd, Panama City Beach
850-329-5235
|Bay
|Thursdays, Fridays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
By appointment, 2/2 until 4/14
|Trinity Lutheran Church
1001 W 11th St, Panama City
850-329-5235
|Bay
|Wednesdays: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/12
|The Arc Of The Bay
1804 Carolina Ave, Lynn Haven
850-329-5235
When coming to a VITA appointment, filers should bring:
- Proof of identification (photo ID)
- Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents
- An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security number
- Proof of foreign status, if applying for an ITIN
- Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return
- Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R,1099-Misc) from all employers
- Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)
- Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received
- A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available
- Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check
- To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms
- Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identifying number such as their Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number
- Forms 1095-A, B and C, Health Coverage Statements
- Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable