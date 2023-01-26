PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Free tax preparation services are available online and in-person to filers in northwest Florida.

Filers making $73,000 or less can use free IRS filing software through private providers like TaxSlayer, FreeTaxUSA and TaxAct. Most of the programs allow qualifying users to file both federal and state tax returns for free. The IRS has a screening tool and list of programs on its website: https://apps.irs.gov/app/freeFile/.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers both free tax preparation and electronic filing for a quick refund. Trained volunteers help individuals and families, with annual incomes up to $60,000, at in-person locations.

Returns are due to be filed by April 18.

VITA site locations:

County Operating Time Address & Phone Escambia Thursdays: 2/23, 3/9, 3/23, 4/14

4 to 7 p.m., by appointment Habitat for Humanity

300 W. Leonard St, Pensacola

855-420-8689 Escambia Fridays: 2/3, 3/3, 4/7

8 a.m. to 12 p.m., by appointment Early Learning Coalition

1720 W. Fairfield Dr, Pensacola

855-420-8689 Escambia Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fridays: 1 to 5 p.m.

By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18 Pensacola State College

5555 W Hwy 98, Pensacola

850-912-8245 Escambia Tuesdays, Thursdays: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesdays: 10 to 2 p.m.

By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18 Pensacola State College

1000 College Blvd, Bldg 09, Pensacola

855-420-8689 Escambia Saturdays: 2/4, 2/18, 2/25, 3/11, 3/25, 4/8

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., by appointment Florida Blue Center

1680 Airport Road, Pensacola

855-420-8689 Escambia Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18 Goodwill Gulf Coast

1715 E Olive Rd, Pensacola

855-420-8689 Escambia Tuesdays, Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

By appointment, 2/4 until 4/18 Pensacola Public Library

239 N Spring St, Pensacola

850-207-8878 Escambia Mondays, Fridays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

By appointment, 2/4 until 4/18 Bayview Senior Center

2000 E Lloyd St, Pensacola

850-436-5190 Escambia Wednesdays, Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18 Red Vickery Center

2130 Summit Blvd, Pensacola

850-332-2683 Escambia Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18 Myrtle Grove United Methodist Church

1030 N 57th Ave, Pensacola

850-889-1130 Escambia Tuesdays, Thursdays: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18 Saint Luke United Methodist Church

1394 E Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola

850-739-0360 Escambia Mondays, Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18 Southwest Branch Library

12248 Gulf Beach Hwy, Pensacola

850-266-5088 Escambia Fridays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

By appointment, 2/10 until 4/14 Molino Branch Library

6450 Highway 95A, Molino

850-435-1760 Okaloosa Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

By appointment, 1/16 until 12/31 Goodwill Gulf Coast

913-H Beal Pkwy NW, Fort Walton Beach

850-243-7118 Okaloosa Monday – Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

By appointment, 1/23 until 5/23 C2B Outreach Center

619-A Lovejoy Rd, Fort Walton Beach

850-684-5336 Okaloosa Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays:

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18 First Christian Church

201 Saint Mary Ave Sw, Fort Walton Beach

850-304-0033 Okaloosa Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18 Destin Public Library

150 Sibert Ave, Destin

850-837-8572 Okaloosa Tuesdays: 1 to 5 p.m.

Thursdays, Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18 Robert L F Sikes Library

1445 Commerce Dr, Crestview

850-682-4432 Santa Rosa Tuesdays: 3 to 7 p.m.

Fridays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18 Pensacola State College

5988 US Hwy 90, Bldg 4000, Milton

855-420-8689 Santa Rosa Mondays, Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

By appointment, 2/6 until 4/18 Gulf Breeze Library

1060 Shoreline Dr, Gulf Breeze

850-565-9036 Santa Rosa Mondays, Wednesdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18 Pace Fire Rescue District

4773 Pace Patriot Blvd, Pace

850-225-3167 Santa Rosa Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays:

12 to 4 p.m.

By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18 Milton Public Library

5541 Alabama St, Milton

850-418-1207 Santa Rosa Mondays, Fridays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18 Milton Community Center

5629 Byrom St, Milton

850-418-1207 Santa Rosa Mondays, Fridays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

By appointment, 2/3 until 4/17 Navarre Branch Library

8484 James Harvell Rd, Navarre

850-816-0564 Walton Thursdays: 1 to 5 p.m.

By appointment, 2/9 until 4/6 573 N Suttles Rd, Defuniak Springs

850-217-8143 Walton Tuesdays, Thursdays: 12 to 5 p.m.

By appointment, 2/18 until 4/18 Walton County Coastal Branch Library

437 Greenway Trl, Santa Rosa Beach

850-267-2809 Walton Thursdays: 10 to 1 p.m.

By appointment, 2/9 until 4/6 Life Enrichment Senior Center

312 College Ave, Defuniak Springs

850-892-8746 Gulf Mondays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursdays: 1 to 7 p.m.

By appointment, 1/30 until 4/13 Gulf County Public Library

110 Library Drive, Port Saint Joe

850-227-8737 Gulf Tuesdays: 1 to 7 p.m.

Fridays: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

By appointment, 1/31 until 4/14 Wewahitchka Public Library

314 N. 2nd St, Wewahitchka

850-227-8737 Bay Saturdays: 2/11, 2/18, 3/18, 3/259 a.m. to 1 p.m., by appointment First Baptist Church

5940 Highway 2311, Panama City

850-638-1180 Bay Tuesday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No appointment required, 1/24 until 4/13 AD Harris Learning Village

819 E. 11th Street, Panama City Bay Mondays, Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

By appointment, 2/4 until 4/15 Panama City Beach Library

12500 Hutchison Blvd, Panama City Beach

850-329-5235 Bay Thursdays, Fridays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

By appointment, 2/2 until 4/14 Trinity Lutheran Church

1001 W 11th St, Panama City

850-329-5235 Bay Wednesdays: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

By appointment, 2/1 until 4/12 The Arc Of The Bay

1804 Carolina Ave, Lynn Haven

850-329-5235

When coming to a VITA appointment, filers should bring: