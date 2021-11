ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — All West Florida Public Libraries will close Nov. 15 for a staff training event in Escambia County.

The training event will allow staff members to better serve the West Florida community, according to a news release from Escambia County.

All seven of the local libraries in Escambia County will be closed for the event.

Regular hours will resume Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.