Weekend rainfall not enough to put out Five Mile Swamp, Hurst Hammock fires

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Rain has fallen in both Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties. However, there has not been enough to fully extinguish wildfires burning in those counties, the Florida Forest Service reports.

The Hurst Hammock Fire in west Pensacola is 98% contained. The Five Mile Swamp Fire in Milton is 97% contained.

The closest weather station to Hurst Hammock is reporting 0.19 inches of rain Monday morning while the closest to Five Mile Swamp shows less than 0.10 inches. Neither amount is enough to declare these fires out for good, according to the forest service.

More rain is forecast for Monday and later in the week.

The forest service says firefighters monitored the 2,200-acre Five Mile Swamp Fire throughout the night and will continue Monday as they patrol for any potential smoke issues or hot spots.



The Hurst Hammock Fire is 1,191 acres and crews are monitoring and patrolling it as well.



Motorists are encouraged to be on the lookout for smoke on the road anytime there’s a wildfire nearby. Drivers should treat the smoke as fog, turn on low-beam headlights and slow down.

