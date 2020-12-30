Weather postpones Pensacola New Year’s Eve fireworks

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Because of severe weather the Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce’s New Year’s Eve firework display has been postponed until New Year’s Day.

The rescheduled firework show will now take place on at 8 p.m. on Jan. 1 from the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk overlooking the Santa Rosa Sound. The chamber claims the 20-minute firework display to celebrate the New Year will be the largest on the Gulf.



The 2021 Polar Bear Plunge is still planned for Friday, Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Paradise Bar & Grill – located at 21 Via De Luna Dr.

– located at 21 Via De Luna Dr. Red Fish Blue Fish – located at 5 Via De Luna Dr. (Family-friendly location)

