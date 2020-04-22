WCSO: Walton County Fire Rescue save Auto Parts store from burning down

PAXTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Walton County Fire Rescue helped to stop the spread of a fire at an Auto Parts store.

Walton County Fire Rescue and Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call in relation to a potential fire at Paxton Auto Parts. First responders arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the store’s storage warehouse.

Firefighters used a K-12 saw to cut a hole into the garage door, making entry into the building. Once in, they discovered flames coming from a work bench table where hydraulic hose repairs were made.

Walton County Fire Rescue stopped the fire in under ten minutes, preventing the fire from spreading to nearby oil and gas.

According to deputies, it is believed that the fire was caused by motor failure on a saw used for hydraulic hose repair. In turn, the failure caused the motor to catch fire and spread to the wooden workbench

