WCSO: Two men steal antique swords, sermons from home while residents sleep inside

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two burglars who broke into a home while the residents were asleep and stole items.
The crime happened on Tuesday between 2:56 a.m. and 3:38 a.m. Both suspects looked directly into the camera. One man had a ski mask on but could be identified by a tattoo on his upper right arm. Deputies say it could be a cross. The second suspect had no mask and his face is clearly visible. He has red facial hear and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
The entire burglary lasted a little more than 30 minutes.
Deputies say at one point the suspects armed themselves with antique swords. The suspects left with the weapons and a briefcase full of sermons spanning a 20 year period.
If you know anything about the crime or know who the men are please call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-862-8186 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest you could be eligible for a reward.
