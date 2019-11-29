WCSO: Bomb squad finds fake C4 in home following house fire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says bomb squad technicians found fake explosives after a house fire Friday morning.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty Volunteer Fire District responded to Smith Road at approximately 5:30 am Friday for reports of a structure fire.

The sheriff’s office says a man covered in blood ran from the home and stole a volunteer firefighter’s pick-up truck and fled from the scene. The firefighter had left his truck running to evaluate the fire.

The sheriff’s office was able to locate the suspect, William Larrick II, 38, on Royale Street in the DeFuniak Springs city limits and was taken into custody.

During the fire investigation, the sheriff’s office says the State Fire Marshal’s Office discovered what appeared to be suspicious materials inside the home and requested a bomb squad to respond. Explosive technicians located the suspected explosives and determined it to be fake C4 (inert calcium bicarbonate).

Smith Road was reopened and the WCSO VICE/Narcotics team is investigating drug materials.

Larrick has been arrested for grand theft auto and may face additional charges.