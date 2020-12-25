Waterfront Rescue Mission preps to feed homeless on Christmas

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Waterfront Rescue Mission is working hard this holiday season to ensure the homeless population along the Gulf Coast have food to eat and a place to stay during cold nights.

On Thursday, cooks were preparing for a scaled-down version of its Christmas banquet held each year for the homeless.

“We started cooking hams on Monday this week. We had about 150 meals we sent out on Monday,” said Mission Chef Pam Scharfenberg. “Today what we’ve done is the last push for tomorrow.”

Helping Scharfenberg was one of the mission’s clients, who the mission said is gaining experience beneficial in the workforce.

“We give the guys who work in the kitchen the chance to learn something new and have some new skills to put into their toolbox,” Scharfenberg said.

Due to the pandemic, the mission in Pensacola will only be able to serve the men it hosts overnight Thursday night.

However, in Mobile on Friday, the mission will host a similar banquet and feed more than just the homeless.

“We invite the homeless or the hungry — anybody who would be spending the holidays alone at 11 a.m. for that feast at the Mobile campus,” said Angie Ishee, Vice President of Public Relations and Development for the mission.

The mission said it is always gratifying knowing, despite the struggles of 2020, it is still able to provide the homeless a warm meal on Christmas.

“It always amazes me to be at the Mission on Christmas Day,” Ishee said. “You think that somebody lives homeless. They may be destitute. They may be hopeless, but on Christmas Day, there is an element of joy, hope and gratitude frankly.”

The mission is always accepting food donations. You can donate at any of its mission locations.

LATEST STORIES: