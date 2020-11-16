Waterfront Mission prepares to serve homeless Thanksgiving feasts

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Waterfront Rescue Mission getting ready to serve thousands of meals to the homeless in Pensacola and Mobile next week.

Angi Ishee, vice president of public relations and development at the mission, said Monday the mission plans to serve 1,100 Thanksgiving feasts in Pensacola and 1,100 in Mobile.

However, those meals will be distributed differently in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is our 72nd-holiday feeding, and it’s going to look different,” Ishee said. “We’re not going to cram hundreds of people into a confined space.”

The mission will provide outdoor lunches for the homeless Nov. 24 in Mobile and Pensacola.

Those lunches will take place at the Waterfront Mission Thrift Store in Pensacola at 2125 W. Fairfield Dr. and First Baptist Church of Tillman’s Corner off Three Notch Road in Mobile.

Thanksgiving feasts will take place in Pensacola on Nov. 26 at Ensley First Baptist Church, in conjunction with Taking it to the Streets Homeless Ministry. In Mobile, Thanksgiving feasts will be served at Waterfront Rescue Mission at 279 N. Washington Ave.

Other meals will be delivered to the homeless on the street to ensure proper space for social distancing. Volunteers at the mission have already been hard at work preparing for the meals.

“We’ve cooked 140 turkeys, and we’re just wrapping that up this week to cover both Pensacola and Mobile,” Ishee said. “We will have traditional Thanksgiving feasts.”

The mission will serve 300 pounds of green beans, 300 pounds of stuffing, 3,000 ounces of cranberry sauce, 30 gallons of gravy, and 2,000 rolls.

The mission is already thinking about the food it will need to serve a similar crowd in December for Christmas.

If you’d like to help out the mission during the winter months, it is accepting food donations and cold-weather items like socks and blankets.

These items can be dropped off at mission or thrift store locations.

LATEST STORIES