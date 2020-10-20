Water taxi in works to help with Pensacola Bay Bridge accommodations

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — There’s still a lot of discussions and decisions needed to be made when it comes to the Pensacola Bay Bridge. The City of Pensacola has decided to move forward with one, which would include a water taxi.

There have been many different options for finding ways to accommodate residents since the bridge has been out. Some of them include more bus routes within the community and building a bridge in Gulf Breeze to provide a ferry service.

The new $140,000 idea is putting in a water taxi. There are docks already set around Pensacola Beach for picking up and dropping off people and a new floating dock is already in the works by Maritime Community Park in Downtown Pensacola.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson says that his goal is to put out as many assets as he can for residents and this is a very doable option.

The water taxi wouldn’t be able to pick up as many as a ferry would but this would still be able to transport up to a dozen people. It can be used after the bridge is opened back up.

Capital Improvement Projects Manager David Forte says, “We don’t want to try and waste any dollars in a infrastructure so they have put together a package of reusable floating dock structures. So if we decided we did not want to use it at this site in perpetuity we could potentially find another site along the waterfront.”

Other ferry services have reached out to the city and construction on the floating dock could start at the beginning of November.

LATEST STORIES:



