Water rushes over jetties, floods dock in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin posted pictures and video on social media of the incoming storm surge from Hurricane Sally.

Water is already cresting over the docks and parking lot at Joes Bayou Boat Launch. Please take this seriously as our area could experience significant flooding. City of Destin Government

The City of Destin declared a Local State of Emergency Monday night which was signed and executed by the Destin City Manager, Lance Johnson, and will be ratified by the Destin City Council.





