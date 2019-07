PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration team is 73 years old. But when you are a Blues pilot, the time passes in a blink of the eye.

“This job, this team, it goes so fast, so intense,” said Capt. Eric C. Doyle/USN who flies jet #1 and is the flight leader and commanding officer of the Blue Angels.