SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The precautionary boil water notice was lifted Tuesday, Nov. 2, for residents in Milton.

The boil water notice was issued after a water main break occurred at Limit St., Ventura Estates, 6912 Overman St. and Bagdad Elementary School on Oct. 29.

After the main water line was repaired, a bacteriological survey determined that the water is safe to drink, according to a news release from the Bagdad-Garcon Point Water System.