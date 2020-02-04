WATCH: Truck slams into ECSO deputy’s SUV during chase

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff



ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A deputy’s dash camera captured some dramatic moments during a chase over the weekend.

The video shows a truck swerving, hitting a fire hydrant, then smashing into the front of the deputy’s SUV.

The ECSO deputy and his K-9 in the SUV were not hurt.

Other deputies continued chasing the truck until it hit a tree. Three people inside the truck were arrested.

Right before this, deputies had arrested two other suspects in another truck. The five suspects were accused of stealing the two trucks from a neighborhood near Waycross Avenue and Weatherstone Circle early Saturday morning.

ECSO identified the suspects as Quajuan Folsom, Leslie Huff, Tyione Ross, Alexander Howard, and Brian Colliet. All five were charged with two counts of grand theft of a vehicle.

