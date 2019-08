You can rewatch the Blue Angels practice from Pensacola Bay Cruises ferry here.

WATCH: News 5 is on a ferry with Pensacola Bay Cruises to watch the Blue Angels practice. Posted by WKRG on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Pensacola Bay Cruises, 750 Commendencia St., is offering this Blue Angels practice cruise Thursday, August 14-15 and August 20.

The ferry regularly goes out seven days a week starting 9 a.m., then 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Starting Aug. 15, the ferry will run only on the weekends.

Prices start at $15 for regular ferry rides and $20 for specialty rides, like the Blue Angels’ practice.