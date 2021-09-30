ECSO: Three charged in murder of 18-year-old football player

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) gave an update on the investigation of Ladarius Clardy’s murder Thursday night.

Three people have been charged for the murder of local football star Ladarius “L.D.” Clardy, who was shot in his car near Pensacola on July 1st.

Escambia County deputies arrested Da’Quavion Snowden Jr and Amos Snowden Jr for the crime. They are still looking for Kobie Jenkins Jr. who has murder and attempted murder warrants.

Amos Snowden Jr

Da’Quavion Snowden Jr

Kobie Jenkins Jr

Below are pictures from the press conference:





The former high school football star was killed near West Fairfield Drive and Hollywood. He had just returned to Pensacola from Kennesaw State University, where he was playing football.

Clardy’s parents were at a 10 p.m. news conference Thursday when Sheriff Chip Simmons made the announcement of the arrests.

“We can’t bring my son back but we can save another life and y’all need to put down the guns and start trusting in God,” his father LaDaron Clardy said. “To his killers, justice will be served as we always said but I will keep you guys in my prayers. Understand this…that you must serve your time for taking my son’s life.”

“A lot of tears have been shed during these past three months,” his mother Tracey Marshall said. “My son was only coming home to visit the people he loves…and he was killed. I just pray justice will be served.”

Sheriff Simmons said he believes Clardy was not the target of the shooting.

“It appears as if they thought that they were cowardly attacking someone else,” Simmons said. “There’s still a lot of work to be done. The investigation will continue for probably months and we expect more arrests to be made.”