WATCH: Pensacola boy hands out flowers, spreads kindness after Hurricane Sally

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A young boy cheered up his neighbors as they cleaned up after Hurricane Sally on Thursday.

As you can see in the video above, Elliot, 5, took the time to hand out flowers to his neighbors on Jackson Street in Pensacola.

When asked what made him want to hand out flowers to his neighbors, he replied: “I love people so much.”

Young Elliot encouraged neighbors with kindness as Northwest Florida and other areas around the Gulf Coast deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.

