Watch out! Baby chicks are crossing the road in the Florida Panhandle

Northwest Florida
Posted: / Updated:

OPAL BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Be careful while driving along the beach in the Florida Panhandle! Shorebird chicks are hatching at the beach and finding their way across the road.

That’s the message that Gulf Islands National Seashore shared on Facebook on Friday:

“High volumes of shorebird chicks are hatching now, particularly around the Opal Beach Complex. They are starting to explore the world foraging for food. Chicks are searching on roads edges, as well as, parking lots to find food, shelter, or place to cool down. Young chicks don’t run away from danger, instead they lay down to hide, making them extremely vulnerable. Please watch carefully for shorebird and drive cautiously when near nesting areas.”

Gulf Islands National Seashore/Facebook

Chicks on the loose! High volumes of shorebird chicks are hatching now, particularly around the Opal Beach Complex….

Posted by Gulf Islands National Seashore on Friday, June 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Mel Showers Sweepstakes