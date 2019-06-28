Watch out! Baby chicks are crossing the road in the Florida Panhandle

OPAL BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Be careful while driving along the beach in the Florida Panhandle! Shorebird chicks are hatching at the beach and finding their way across the road.

That’s the message that Gulf Islands National Seashore shared on Facebook on Friday:

“High volumes of shorebird chicks are hatching now, particularly around the Opal Beach Complex. They are starting to explore the world foraging for food. Chicks are searching on roads edges, as well as, parking lots to find food, shelter, or place to cool down. Young chicks don’t run away from danger, instead they lay down to hide, making them extremely vulnerable. Please watch carefully for shorebird and drive cautiously when near nesting areas.” Gulf Islands National Seashore/Facebook