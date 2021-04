FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office released a new video Friday related to the shooting death of 15-year-old Quloee Jackson.

In a post, OCSO says they are looking for two people seen in the video above. They are hoping the two can come forward with information about the night of April 19 when Quolee was shot.

If you have any information, contact OCSO at 651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 863-TIPS.