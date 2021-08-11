WATCH: Naomi Jones’ alleged killer says he strangled her

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The jury in a high-profile kidnapping and murder case in Escambia County, Florida heard a chilling confession Wednesday from a 12-year-old girl’s alleged killer.

Robert Howard denied his involved his involvement in the 2017 murder of Naomi Jones for more than two hours of interrogation.

“I really don’t know what happened to her,” Howard said. “I didn’t kill her. I didn’t touch her.”

But prosecutors say he finally cracked.

“Don’t think for one second that I don’t give a (expletive),” he said.

“You feel bad?” asked a detective.

“You (expletive) right I feel bad.”

Howard is accused of kidnapping and killing Naomi Jones. Jones went missing May 31, 2017 and was found dead five days later.

In the interrogation video shown in court Wednesday, Howard says he choked Jones to death after an argument at his apartment.

“She went out,” he said. “I thought she had just blacked out, but I choked her pretty (expletive) good.”

Earlier in the day, investigators presented cell tower data that tracked Howard early the next morning stopping for two minutes near Eight Mile Creek where Jones’ body was found.

“Did you throw her over the rail or around the side?” asked a detective.

“Over the rail,” Howard said.

Prosecutors have not presented DNA evidence that specifically connects Howard to the murder. Naomi’s DNA was not found in his car.

Investigators did find a missing child poster in the car — given to him by Naomi’s mom the day she went missing.

“She was dead in my backseat dead,” Howard said.

The trial is expected to wrap up tomorrow. Howard faces life in prison if convicted.