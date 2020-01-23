WATCH LIVE: Hartung trial continues with interrogation video

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Interview video: Donald Hartung enters the room wearing a T-shirt and shorts and a ball cap:

–Infinger hands him a cup of water.

— Infinger asked for his mother and brothers names.

— Infinger is read his rights.

— Hartung tells Infinger that he has a good relationship with his brothers.

— Hartung tells Infinger the night the state suspects Bonnie, RT and John were murder, he cooked the family fried chicken, corn, green beans and biscuits.

— Hartung says he used to have guns, but they have since been pawned or sold.

— Hartung acts surprised when Infinger tells him Bonnie, RT and John were murdered. He denies being involved. “I wouldn’t do something like that,” he said.

— Infinger: “How does it make you feel that your family was murdered?” Hartung: “Well, it makes me feel pretty bad … I would never hurt my family.”

— Hartung says his mother is all he has, adding he was really close with his mother. His father left them with he was three weeks old.

9:40 a.m. — The state has called former Escambia County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigator Matt Infinger as a witness. Infinger said it didn’t look like there had been a robbery or burglary at the home when he investigated. Infinger asked Donald Hartung to interview with him on July 31, 2015 and he agreed. Hartung was read his rights, and he agreed he knew before being interviewed. The court will now show a 1 hour and 45 minute video of that interview.

9:00 a.m. — The trial of a Pensacola man accused of killing his mother and two brothers continues today with his interrogation video. Authorities say 63-year-old Donald Hartung killed his family over money. The trial is expected to last for the next three weeks.

