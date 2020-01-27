WATCH LIVE: Hartung trial continues Monday, medical examiner expected to testify

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — 9:54 a.m. — The state has called Jennifer Wilkerson, a crime scene analyst with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Wilkerson testified there was a presence of blood on the hammer the state alleges is one of Hartung’s murder weapons. Wilkerson added there was DNA from Bonnie, John, RT and Hartung on the hammer. Wilkerson stated blood found on the kitchen sink faucet handle was positive for Bonnie Smith’s blood.

9 a.m. The triple murder trial of Donald Hartung will continue Monday. Hartung is accused of killing his mother and two brothers in July 2015.

The prosecution believes he killed his family so he would be entitled to his mother Bonnie’s estate. More witness testimony should occur Monday morning, including testimony by a medical examiner.

Hartung is accused of beating his mother and brother, John, in the head with a hammer, before slitting their throats. The state says Hartung shot his brother RT in the head, before also slitting his throat. Stay tuned to News 5 and WKRG.com for updates throughout the day.

