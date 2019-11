Pensacola, Fla (WKRG) -- FDLE, in coordination with Florida’s AMBER Review Committee, updated Florida’s AMBER, Missing Child Alert criteria considering changing crime trends and newer technology. FDLE last updated the criteria in 2002.

The updated criteria includes an Enhanced Missing Child Alert which can be activated in cases where it appears a child was not abducted, but law enforcement believes he or she is in imminent danger. The Enhanced Missing Child Alert allows for a Wireless Emergency Alert (cell phone) in a targeted geographic area.