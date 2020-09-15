WATCH: Kiteboarder hops volleyball net in Navarre

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — Cellphone video from Rachel Aloy shows a kiteboarder jumping over a volleyball net at Juana’s Pagodas in Navarre.

Water continues to flood the courts, as well as coastal areas across Northwest Florida, as Hurricane Sally draws nearer.

Thankfully, the kiteboarder completed the move safely.

