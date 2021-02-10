WATCH: Home surveillance video catches shots fired in Okaloosa murder

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman shot and killed Tuesday night near Fort Walton Beach.

Nancey Schreiner, 44, of Fort Walton Beach, died due to a gunshot wound to her chest, according to the OCSO. Dozens of bullets rang out at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday near Marler and Shirley Drive — hitting Schreiner, cars, and homes.

Those gunshots were heard on a home surveillance video obtained exclusively by WKRG News 5.

Mateo McKinnon said Wednesday he was relaxing at home with his cousin Tuesday night when heard the gunshots.

“We hear a single gunshot go off. Then, I was running up and I saw a semi-automatic go off,” McKinnon said. “When I come up here, I see Nancey on the ground and others are covering for their life.”

Residents who live in the neighborhood off Lovejoy Road say crime is prevalent there. And they are used to it, said a woman who wished to remain unidentified.

“I heard a bunch of shots going off. Loud shots. Then after that there were little shots,” she said. “I got up and ran to the bathroom with my dog and waited for the police to show up.”

Investigators are still looking for who killed Schreiner. Those with information should contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS.