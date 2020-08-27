WATCH: Gulf Power crews head to restore power after Laura

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Gulf Power crews geared up this morning to head out west to help restore power in areas affected by Hurricane Laura.

Crews left Pensacola around 6:30 a.m. Gulf Power sent 180 employees and contractors to Texas Thursday but could send crews to Louisiana after accessing the situation.

Crews had a safety meeting before departing. It’s unknown how long they will be gone but Gulf Power says it’s crucial power be restored as soon as possible.

“We know how important electricity is for our lives, especially after a hurricane like Hurricane Laura,” said Sarah Gatewood, a Gulf Power spokeswoman. “We know how critical it is to get the lights back on, safely and as quickly as we can, so our communities can start getting back to normal.”

Gatewood said crews will continue to work on restoring power until the job is done.

Watch the video above to see them depart this morning.

LATEST STORIES: