WATCH: Gallery Night, UWF team up to celebrate ‘Year of the Rat’ downtown

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Gallery Night, a nonprofit that holds monthly events in downtown Pensacola, University of West Florida International Programs, and the UWF Office of Equity and Diversity teamed on Friday to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
The groups celebrated the new year, the Year of the Rat, by hanging more than 250 Chinese Lanterns down Palafox Place in Pensacola.
This month’s Gallery Night included traditional Asian dances, dancing dragons, food and more.
Check out Gallery Night’s Facebook page for more information on its next event.
