For this week’s episode of Destination Gulf Coast, we found ourselves in what can be described as the closest thing to Atlantis here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast; the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulf Shores, right along the shoreline. The Mississippi Aquarium is a beautiful new facility that opened in August of last year, right in the middle of a pandemic.

Upon our arrival, I was greeted by several staffers, all of whom have worked at the Aquarium “since it was a pile of dirt”, so you could immediately tell that this was a dedicated staff. Once inside, I had a chance to speak with Meredith Horn, Vice President of Guest Experience and Education. It was there where she revealed to me that The Mississippi Aquarium sits on 5.8 acres of land, and that over 80% of the aquarium was outside. I also learned that there are over 200 different types of fish and 300 different species of animals at the Mississippi Aquarium.