WATCH: Firefighters show off skills in the sand during Pensacola Beach competition

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — If you noticed some commotion on Pensacola Beach this weekend, it was dozens of firefighters competing in the sand.

The Pensacola Beach Firefighter Challenge took place April 23-24 near the Gulfside pavilion. Testing teams from all over the region on the following obstacles.

Forced Entry

Charged Hose Pull

Kaiser Sled

Dummy Drag

Hose Hoist

The teams had to be in full gear including boots, gloves, air packs (breathing on air), helmets, and masks. Did we mention all of the events were in the sand?

WINNERS:

Congratulation to Baton Rouge, who took home the first-place trophy. Mobile Fire-Rescue came in second and Team Unleashed from Saraland took third.

Michael Green from Saraland was named the First place overall individual.

You can find out more about the competition and see the full results here.

Destin Fire Rescue also competed in the event.